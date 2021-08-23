John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death By Chloe Melas, CNN Aug 23, 2021 Aug 23, 2021 Updated 12 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John Travolta shares how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death. Preston and Travolta attend the Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2018, in Cannes, France. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Travolta has been candid concerning how he talked to his young son about his wife Kelly Preston's death.Preston died in July 2020 from breast cancer."(Ben) said to me once, 'Because mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" Travolta told Kevin Hart on Hart's talk show. "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life.""I said, 'Ben, you have always loved the truth, and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they are going to go or when they are going to stay." The actor also spoke to Ben about the death of the couple's older son, Jett, in 2009 at the age of 16 after having a seizure."Your brother (Jett) left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can," he said during the interview."So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Death And Dying John Travolta Kelly Preston Society More Entertainment Entertainment Netflix releases first look at 'Cowboy Bebop' By Chloe Melas, CNN 18 min ago 0 Entertainment John Travolta on how he talked to their young son about Kelly Preston's death By Chloe Melas, CNNUpdated 12 min ago 0 Entertainment 'Shang-Chi' masters the art of the Marvel origin story Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 58 min ago 0 Entertainment Nicole Ari Parker appears to have replaced Kim Cattrall on 'Sex and The City' reboot By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes Latest NYC announces Covid-19 vaccine mandate for all public school employees, with no testing opt out The Taliban hasn't captured all of Afghanistan yet. One province has vowed to resist This Applebee's dessert got a shout-out in a popular song. Now the chain is bringing it back So many people in this Texas town got Covid-19 that the school district shut down and then the city essentially closed How is Delta affecting the economy? The jury is out » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County Public Schools says 611 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in district's schoolsDacula High School community in mourning over death of senior killed in car crashTarget to open new supply chain facility in LawrencevillePolice: 12 people indicted in connection with about 200 Gwinnett burglaries; may be tied to crimes in other statesLeadership Gwinnett announces Class of 2022Community shares expectations for new Gwinnett schools Superintendent Calvin Watts at his first school board meetingGwinnett Place CID, county police say Flock Safety cameras key to drop in crime; more cameras to be addedGwinnett County Public Schools notes 502 new COVID-19 reports — mostly close contacts — in one dayDAVID SHAFER: Joe Biden’s spending spree leaves Georgians with the billSam Horn, Travis Hunter help Collins Hill pull away from Brookwood in Corky Kell Classic nightcap CollectionsMUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 22, 2021Barack Obama's 60th birthday bash: Who made the cut?PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — Aug. 16ON THE MARKET: This Suwanee estate boasts a primary home and a 'cottage in the woods' along with a large pond on 12-plus acresWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Aug. 15, 2021Too hot to watch! These are the steamiest movie scenes ever filmed2021 Gwinnett Daily Post Preseason All-County Football TeamON THE MARKET: Terrace level, outdoor space at this Suwanee area home is like you are at a resort CommentedGwinnett County schools to again require face masks in school facilities, on buses (12)Renters are rejoicing now that eviction ban has been extended. What you need to know (4)Gwinnett school board officially hires Calvin Watts to be GCPS' new superintendent (3)Federal judge orders Biden administration to revive Trump-era border policy (2)Livid parents take their kids out of class in response to a school board member's Covid misinformation (2)2021 Gwinnett County property tax bills to be mailed by Saturday (2)THOMAS: DeSantis is standing up to the weenies (2)Gov. Brian Kemp to local governments: No COVID-19 mandates (2)5 things to know for August 18: Afghanistan, coronavirus, tropical storms, wildfires, China (1)Parents of Florida students with disabilities are taking a stand over masks. They're suing Gov. DeSantis (1) Featured Businesses City Of Lawrenceville 70 S Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-2414 Website Events Dennison Hearing Solutions 3511 Braselton Hwy, Dacula, GA 30019 770-209-2627 Website Jackson Electric Membership Corporation Jackson EMC - Lawrenceville 461 Swanson Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30043 1-800-462-3691 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: August is National Dog Month. How did your favorite canine friend join the family? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: We adopted our dog from a shelter. We adopted our dog from a non-profit organization. We purchased our dog from a pet store. We adopted/purchased our dog from a breeder. Our dog just showed up one day and now it's family. A friend or family member gave us a dog from a litter. We're really not sure. It just showed up. We don't have a dog. Our dog joined the family in a way not listed here. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.