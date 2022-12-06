She named two co-stars she said she developed feelings for, but never fully consummated the attraction: Patrick Swayze and Travolta.
"I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him," Alley said. "If I hadn't been married I would've gone and married him and I would've been in an airplane because he has his [own plane.]"
The same year she appeared on the reality show, the "Cheers" star also talked about Travolta during a conversation on "The Dan Wootton Interview" podcast. She said not sleeping with the movie star was "the hardest decision I've ever made because I was madly in love with him."
"We were fun and funny together," she said. "It wasn't a sexual relationship because I'm not going to cheat on my husband."
Alley was married to actor Parker Stevenson at the time. The couple divorced in 1997.
In 2013, Alley told Howard Stern Travolta also had feelings for her, but didn't act on them because of her marriage.
"It took me years to not look at John as a romantic interest," she said.
Travolta married actress Kelly Preston in 1991. Alley told Wooten that Preston put her foot down about her flirting with her husband.
"Kelly came up to me and they were married then, and she said, 'Why are you flirting with my husband?'" Alley said. "And that was sort of when I had to make a decision and that was pretty much the end of that."
Travolta paid tribute to Alley on social media Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.