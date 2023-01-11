mceuen 2.jpg

String wizard John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, is playing Eddie's Attic Jan. 14.

 Special Photo

Although the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band enjoyed a great deal of success with a host of radio-friendly songs, there’s little question that the group’s signature creation was the 1972 album “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” which paired the band with country and bluegrass legends like Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Vassar Clements, Merle Travis, Mother Maybelle Carter and Roy Acuff.

The three-record release was a bestseller, yielded two subsequent albums and has been lauded as a vital link between Nashville royalty and the rock music community, lifting the veil on what was to one day be regarded as the Americana music movement.