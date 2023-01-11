Although the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band enjoyed a great deal of success with a host of radio-friendly songs, there’s little question that the group’s signature creation was the 1972 album “Will the Circle be Unbroken,” which paired the band with country and bluegrass legends like Earl Scruggs, Doc Watson, Vassar Clements, Merle Travis, Mother Maybelle Carter and Roy Acuff.
The three-record release was a bestseller, yielded two subsequent albums and has been lauded as a vital link between Nashville royalty and the rock music community, lifting the veil on what was to one day be regarded as the Americana music movement.
String wizard John McEuen, a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, was among the key architects in the construction of “Circle” and is back on the road this winter, celebrating the group’s opus with a concert full of songs and stories from the celebrated release, which is back on the charts thanks to Ken Burns’ 2019 docu-series “Country Music,” an episode of which prominently featured McEuen, the Dirt Band and “Circle.”
“I told the band we were going to Nashville to make a record, which was really weird,” said McEuen, who also recently published a book of photos and memories from the “Circle” sessions. “I liked the fact that the band went along with it. It was a time when we had three radio hits and then we were going to make a bluegrass and old country music album.
"It was a big risk but it’s one album that’s still on the charts on Amazon for three years, ever since the Ken Burns (documentary). It’s like ‘Dark Side of the Banjo.’”
The celebrated guitarist, banjo picker and mandolinist, who in December celebrated his 77th birthday, and the Circle Band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14 at Eddie’s Attic in Decatur. Although the album has been around for more than 50 years, McEuen said its songs have long been part of his repertoire.
“I’ve done this for 10 or 20 years – I’ve always played music from the ‘Circle’ album,” said McEuen, who had several stints in the band before his last dance with them in 2017. “That’s one of the reasons I left the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – they would only play one song … ‘Fishing in the Dark’ (a 1987 hit for the band) is a great radio song, but there’s more to playing a live show than just something that works on the radio.”
McEuen, who has traveled more than 3 million miles and played some 10,000 shows in his 55-year professional career, said the “Circle” ball got rolling in 1971, when he met Scruggs and asked if he’d like to do some recording with the band. Scruggs assented and before long Watson was involved, and interest snowballed to include a host of Hall of Famer singers and players.
“It was like everybody that was involved was heading to this path and we just had to guide it,” said McEuen, whose last album, “Made in Brooklyn,” came out in 2018; he plans a spoken-word album release sometime in 2023.
A prolific artist who has recorded seven solo albums (and has appeared on dozens more), composed the scores for 13 films, written two books, hosted a Sirius XM show for 14 years and produced a Grammy Award-winning album in 2010 for Steve Martin (with whom he went to high school), McEuen – who has performed with artists ranging from Jack Benny and the Allman Brothers Band to Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson – joked that he’s “a well-kept secret” and added he was delighted to return to Eddie’s Attic.
“This date at Eddie’s is principally because my daughter, my granddaughter and John Cable, one of my players, all live in Atlanta,” he said. “So I don’t need to get a hotel for John that night.”
When asked if he’d ever imagined working for 55 years, McEuen said, “I decided when I was a teenager working in Disney Land’s magic shop that I didn’t want to work for a living. I liked doing magic tricks all day – it wasn’t work.
“I got excited about the music thing because of a group called the Dillards and I thought if I could get good and get a group, I could go out and have fun like that and I won’t have to retire when I get older – the crowds will just get bigger! I didn’t want to work 25 years for a gold watch. I like it all and it’s still good to do.”
For more information on John McEuen and his performance on Jan. 14 at Eddie’s Attic, visit www.johnmceuen.com
