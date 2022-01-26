John Krasinski will direct Steve Carell in upcoming movie 'If' By Marianne Garvey Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save They've left Dunder Mifflin behind, but not each other.John Krasinski will direct his former "The Office" costar Steve Carell in his new movie, "If."The movie is a tale about "a child's journey to rediscover their imagination," reports Deadline, and will be directed, written and produced by Krasinski. Krasinski took to social media Tuesday with the news, adding a series of photos of Carell, along with Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim and Cailey Fleming."Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast? What ... IF," he wrote. The movie will mark the duo's first professional collaboration since "The Office.""The Office" debuted in 2005 and ran until 2013 and also starred Mindy Kaling, Rainn Wilson, B.J. Novak, Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer."If" is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17, 2023.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 