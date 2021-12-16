After the pandemic limited John Berry to just six Christmas concerts a year ago, the veteran country singer is delighted to be back on the road.
“We did six cities last year, so, no, we didn’t do a tour,” said Berry from his Tennessee home a few weeks before “Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour” kicked off in High Point, North Carolina. “It’s really exciting. There’s a lot going on and a lot to do but it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Berry, who released his first album 42 years ago, will bring his 25th annual Christmas tour to the Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill on Thursday, Dec. 16. He’ll also play in Athens, Macon (for the 25th time), Bremen and Augusta as part of the 19-date excursion.
When asked if he could wrap his head around having done 25 years of holiday-themed junket, Berry – whose delivery of ‘O, Holy Night’ is a show-stopper — had a succinct answer: “No.”
“It’s gone by pretty quick,” he said. “It’s hard to believe we’ve done it for 25 years. But it’s been a lot of fun, and it’s been quite humbling, actually, that people would come year after year. We have families in Macon who have been every single year – for 24 years they’ve come.
“We’ve had people who had come when they were dating and now they bring their families and it’s pretty incredible. I love doing it. I absolutely love doing it.”
Although he’s spent much of the last two years off the concert stage, Berry – who is cancer-free after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2019 and enduring treatments that caused him to lose some 70 pounds – has stayed busy, establishing the “Faith, Family & Friends” podcast with his wife Robin and recording a new album, his first since the 2019 six-song EP “Thomas Road.”
“My wife and I started a podcast … and we did it for a year, and our last one came out in early November,” he said. “It was a subscription-based podcast. We’re taking a little break right now and after the holidays in January it will resurface and won’t be subscription anymore. It will be on all platforms.
“It was a lot of fun and a lot of work. Editing is a nightmare, especially when you’re not good at it. But it came out nice and people seemed to enjoy it, so I hope more people will listen to it and we’re going to put it out there. We’ve got about 24 interviews in the can and we’ll put some new ones in there as we go and we’ll see how it goes.”
Berry, best known for hits like “Kiss Me In The Car,” “Your Love Amazes Me” and “Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye,” is equally enthused about his new album “Find My Joy Again,” which was produced by the award-winning writer and producer Steve Dorff. The album, which will be released in March, features Berry’s favorite hymns, along with four faith-based songs, including the title track, which was penned by Dorff.
“Steve wrote ‘Find My Joy’ again with a friend of his,” said Berry. “My manager sent it to me before I got cancer, but I never got around to listening to it until I was in my recovery. I was going through my emails and I ran across one from my manager asking me about the song of Steve’s. So I played it. And it was not a very joyful time in my life because the cancer treatments were tough. But I did survive it and found this song. It’s pretty remarkable, a remarkable song.”
Berry, who started the Christmas tours 26 years ago (he sat out one year after vocal cord surgery), said the format will be familiar for those who have seen him before.
“We open it with songs we’ve had on the radio and a few new things,” said Berry, who will become a grandfather for the second time in April. “We’re going to do one song from new album. We’ll do one of those hymns to close out the first set. We’ll do 45 minutes, take a 15-minute break and come back and do an hour or so of Christmas stuff.”
Now a working musician for four-plus decades, Berry – who grew up on Buford Highway near the Chamblee city limits – counts himself lucky to enjoy his work.
“I don’t think about it too much, but I do enjoy the fact I’ve been able to provide for my family doing what I love to do,” he said. “I still enjoy going to work and all those things. I’m so blessed.”
For more information, visit www.eaglesugarhill.com.
