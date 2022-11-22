The first show of John Berry’s annual Christmas tour is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at The Eagle at Sugar Hill, and the Grammy Award-winning singer will be more than comfortable in a venue he’s played many times.
“We’re actually rehearsing there all week …We’re loading in the Sunday before Thanksgiving and will rehearse for five days there,” said Berry during a recent phone interview from his home in Gallatin, Tenn. “It will feel like we’re having 500 friends over to our house for a get-together.”
Friday’s performance, which kicks off the former Georgian’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour, is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and will follow a well established template. The first set consists of Berry’s hits, of which there are many – he’s had some 20 songs make the country charts during his 40-year career. The opening set will also showcase several songs from Berry’s latest album, “Find My Joy,” which features faith-based numbers, including “How Great Thou Art” and “Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus.”
The second set is exclusively Christmas music, of which there are also many choices.
“There are some songs we do every year and there are a few we cycle through every third year,” said Berry, who has recorded four Christmas-centric albums, including 2016’s “John Berry Christmas.”
Berry, who has fought back from brain surgery and throat cancer, remains adamantly enthused about taking a show out on the road every year to play Christmas songs.
“It’s always meaningful to me,” he said. “I love getting to go and play this music and celebrate the birth of Christ. And I love bringing that message to the folks who are going to be with us. We can get pretty caught up in the hustle and bustle of life, and it all comes down to a baby, our savior, coming to put himself with us and be one of us. It’s a beautiful picture.”
In addition to the show at The Eagle, Berry has scheduled concerts –20 in all – in Cedartown, Athens, Toccoa, Augusta and Tifton, and he will also visit some old favorite towns (“I love going to play in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and the Grand Opera House in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, I know it well”) and new stops like Morgantown, W.V., and Hastings, Mich. The tour ends on Dec. 20 at the Tift House in Tifton.
Berry said he seeks to evoke memories of a simpler time in his interpretation of the classic songs of the holiday.
“The focus is on Christmas music, and we do a lot of the classic Christmas songs very much the way the audience will remember having them done throughout their lives,” he said. “Some artists like to mess with them, but I’m not that guy. I like the songs pretty much how I remember them being done and we try to make them as beautiful as we possibly can because the melodies are so gorgeous and the lyrics are so incredible.
“We try to enhance that any way we possibly can and we want to stir up those great memories of Christmas, and the meaning of Christmas, as deeply as we can.”
