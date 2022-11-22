Screen Shot 2022-11-21 at 6.20.26 PM.png

John Berry will bring his annual Christmas Tour to Sugar Hill's Eagle Theatre on Nov. 25.

 Special Photo

The first show of John Berry’s annual Christmas tour is set for Friday, Nov. 25 at The Eagle at Sugar Hill, and the Grammy Award-winning singer will be more than comfortable in a venue he’s played many times.

“We’re actually rehearsing there all week …We’re loading in the Sunday before Thanksgiving and will rehearse for five days there,” said Berry during a recent phone interview from his home in Gallatin, Tenn. “It will feel like we’re having 500 friends over to our house for a get-together.” 