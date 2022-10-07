Syndication: The Oklahoman

Jody Miller sits in front of a wall with memorabilia from her singing career in the entry way of her old high school in Blanchard, Okla., Thursday, June 28, 2018. Miller won a Grammy Award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance in 1966 and was nominated for another in 1971. 

 ANYA MAGNUSON/USA Today Network

Jody Miller, a Grammy winning crossover artist with her 1965 hit "Queen of the House," died Thursday in Blanchard, Oklahoma from complications related to Parkinson's disease, her record label announced.

She was 80 years old.