Jo Mersa Marley, Reggae artist and grandson of Bob Marley, dead at 31

Jo Mersa Marley performs during The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour in Philadelphia in 2018.

 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Joseph, "Jo Mersa" Marley, a Reggae artist who followed in the footsteps of father, musician Stephen Marley, and grandfather, the late Reggae star Bob Marley, has died, Miami police told CNN.

He was 31.