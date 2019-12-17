A ramen bar brand that started nearly a decade ago in Studio City, Calif. is coming to Buford.
JINYA Ramen Bar announced Monday that it will open a location at the Exchange at Gwinnett mixed-use development which is being built at the intersection of Interstate 85 and Buford Drive, near the Mall of Georgia and Coolray Field. It is one of two Georgia locations JINYA officials announced, with the other being in Athens.
“We are thrilled that restaurateurs with decades of experience have joined JINYA Ramen Bar. They’ve come in to the locations in Atlanta and seen firsthand how customers positively react to the lively atmosphere and authentic, mouthwatering food,” said Tomo Takahashi, founder of JINYA. “JINYA and our newest franchisees anticipate the same passion from guests and business success in Buford and Athens.”
JINYA's menu is designed to be customizable with hand-made Tonkotsu ramen noodles, as well as 13 signature bowls, five signature broths and more than 25 toppings. The broths are simmered for 10 hours.
The restaurant chain has more than 30 locations across the U.S., including restaurants in Atlanta, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs.
JINYA officials said each new location's atmosphere will combine "traditional Japanese culture and modern sensibilities" with contemporary designs that include wood paneled dining rooms as well as outdoor patios.
Site clearing is underway at the $350 million Exchange at Gwinnett development, but construction of buildings has not yet begun. The developer, Fuqua Development, has been pursuing a tax allocation district designation for the site to get reimbursement for about $25 million in costs for infrastructure improvements, including leveling the land for construction.
In addition to JINYA Ramen Bar, the Exchange at Gwinnett is expected to feature a Top Golf, Andretti Indoor Karting and Games, CMX Cinebistro, Sprouts, Starbucks, and other retail and restaurants, as well as a brewery, food hall and residences.
A JINYA location had previously been announced for the Revel development at the Infinite Energy Center. That development, however, has been put on hold — and will likely be heavily re-imagined — after North American Properties, the developer working with the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Bureau on the project, pulled out recently.