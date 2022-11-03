Jimmy Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making Trump jokes

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12. Kimmel says he was going to quit his show if ABC asked him to stop making jokes about former President Donald Trump.

 Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel claims he was ready to walk out on his longtime late-night hosting gig if his bosses at ABC asked him to stop making jokes about then-presidential hopeful Donald Trump.

The comedian, who has been hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the network since 2003, said on the most recent episode of Sticher's "Naked Lunch" podcast that he was willing to quit his job if the constraint was placed on him.