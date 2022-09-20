You can stay up with Jimmy Kimmel for at least three more years.
ABC announced Tuesday that Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to stay on as host and executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
You can stay up with Jimmy Kimmel for at least three more years.
ABC announced Tuesday that Kimmel has signed a three-year contract extension to stay on as host and executive producer of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
The show will mark its 20th season in January and the late-night host joked he'll mark the anniversary on cruise control.
"After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting,'" Kimmel said in a press announcement.
"Not only has he entertained our audiences night after night with his sharp comedy, dynamic interviews and irreverent humor, but he has gotten us through some of the most momentous events in our history with optimism and heart," Craig Erwich president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, said in a statement.
Kimmel's contract had been set to expire in 2023. In an interview with Variety earlier this summer, he acknowledged he had been thinking about retiring from the show.
"I have moments where I go, 'I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, 'What am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing. And there are practical considerations, and there are family and friend considerations and coworker considerations," Kimmel said. "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever."
So while not forever, at least for the foreseeable future.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.