Well, she didn't punch him. But Jimmy Kimmel did take some time during Quinta Brunson's appearance on his late-night talk show Wednesday to apologize for what he called a "dumb comedy bit" that some viewers felt took away from her Emmy victory on Monday.

"People said I stole your moment," Kimmel told Brunson. "And maybe I did, and I'm very sorry if I did do that. I'm sorry I did do that, actually. And also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that."

CNN's Scottie Andrew contributed to this report.

