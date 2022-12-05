Jill Scott announces 'Who is Jill Scott? Words & Sounds Vol. 1' 23rd anniversary tour

Jill Scott, performing here in February 2020, will resume touring in 2023.

 Rich Fury/Getty Images

After a 20th-anniversary tour of Jill Scott's chart-topping album, "Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol I" was forced to end prematurely due to the pandemic, it will resume.

Scott has announced that she'll be back on the road next year for shows during which she will play the album in full, including her hits like "Gettin' in the Way," "A Long Walk" and other songs.