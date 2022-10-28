Jerry Lee Lewis, the piano-pounding, foot-stomping singer who electrified early rock 'n' roll with hits like "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On" before marital scandal derailed his career, has died, according to a statement from his representative, Zach Farnum. He was 87.

Lewis passed away at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis, the statement said. Farnum told CNN that Lewis died of "natural causes" when reached by phone.