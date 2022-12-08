Jerrod Carmichael has been named host of the 2023 Golden Globes.

"We're so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live," said Helen Hoehne, President of the HFPA. "Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season."