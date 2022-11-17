"Jeopardy!" fans are confused and more than a little miffed after a controversial Final Jeopardy! clue divided contestants in the final rounds of the program's "Tournament of Champions." This is the second clue controversy the program has faced in just a few days.

Amy Schneider, Andrew He and Sam Buttrey are the final champions standing in the tournament, and the first person to win three rounds will be the ultimate victor. In Wednesday's episode, the trio was faced with this clue, under the category "New Testament":