Jennifer Garner is returning to the small screen By Lisa Respers France, CNN Feb 1, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer Garner is coming back to television.Starz has announced that Garner has been added to the revival of "Party Down" as a regular.The actress is set to play play Evie, a producer in a relationship with Henry Pollard (played by Adam Scott).Her last major TV role was as as Sydney Bristow in the hit action drama "Alias," which ended in 2006. Not that she's been off the radar.Garner's verified Instagram account is extremely popular and last year she worked with first lady Jill Biden to promote the American Rescue Plan.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Celebrities Jennifer Garner Evie Cinema Telecommunications Alias Starz Jill Biden Sydney Bristow Henry Pollard More Entertainment Entertainment Fox's 'The Real Dirty Dancing' should have been left in a corner Review by Brian Lowry, CNN 38 min ago 0 Entertainment Mickey Guyton to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI By Wayne Sterling, CNN 51 min ago 0 Entertainment Whoopi Goldberg opened 'The View' with an on-air apology for her Holocaust comments By Harmeet Kaur, CNN 55 min ago 0 Entertainment Jennifer Garner is returning to the small screen By Lisa Respers France, CNN 1 hr ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Norcross grad Dalvin White named Big South Conference Player of the Week +2 Archer's Frank Osorio building off state championship debut in track and field Fox's 'The Real Dirty Dancing' should have been left in a corner Atlanta Gladiators' Chris Nell is ECHL Goaltender of the Week {{title}} Trending Recipes Latest Georgia State Senate passes tax incentives for living organ donors NYPD officer facing hate crime charges for anti-Muslim attack on motorist, district attorney's office says 99 million-year-old flowers found perfectly preserved in amber bloomed at the feet of dinosaurs Matt Dollar resigns from Georgia House UGA to offer new regenerative bioscience major » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGwinnett County DA's Office: Several local convenience stores are selling products that contain illegal — and potentially fatal — forms of THCLawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis suspended in wake of sexual harassment investigation into police departmentDuluth gun store employee claimed he shot boss in self defenseChild, 8, accidentally shoots himself at Chipotle in SnellvilleSnellville man arrested in Jones County, accused of shooting a deputyHere's how to get free N95 masks from pharmacies or community health centersCold front heading for Georgia, expected to bring temperatures that feel like single digits Friday nightGwinnett County police ID driver who was shot, later crashed into tree on Rockbridge RoadLawrenceville resident, who taught at Salem High School, charged in altercation with student in Rockdale CountyCDC adds 5 more Caribbean islands to its highest level of travel risk CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 23, 2022Weekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for Jan. 30 2022ON THE MARKET: Privacy, seclusion are the highlights of this Buford area home that sits on nearly 13 acresPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 31GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County —Jan. 28-30PHOTOS: Pictures of the people and places from Gwinnett's pastON THE MARKET: The views from this home on Lake Lanier have us ready for summerPHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week —Jan. 24IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 24-30Eight long-haul symptoms of COVID-19 CommentedDA for Atlanta area granted special grand jury to probe Trump's election interference (3)Democrats lining up to run for state House 97 seat in western Gwinnett (3)Peachtree Ridge head football coach Reggie Stancil announces resignation (2)Gwinnett commissioners hire firm to create new transit development plan (2)Less coal, more solar likely in next Georgia Power energy production plan (2)Senate Democrats on brink of defeat on voting legislation despite frantic push (2)Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers receive life sentences (2)Bridge in Pittsburgh collapses hours before scheduled Biden visit to talk infrastructure (2)Biden calls on Senate to change filibuster rules to pass voting rights bills in forceful speech: 'I'm tired of being quiet' (2)Another waste hauler in Gwinnett — Waste Management — is suspending some services because of COVID (2) Featured Businesses Gas South District Administration Offices 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 +1(770)813-7500 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(770)822-8000 Website Events Aurora Theatre 128 W Pike St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 +1(678)226-6222 Website Events Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: February is National Cherry Month. What's your favorite way to eat cherries? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. Check out these 19 ways to eat cherries all day, every day You voted: Wash them and pop them in my mouth. In a pie. In a cobbler. In an alcoholic drink. In a non-alcoholic drink. On top of an ice cream sundae. Covered in chocolate as a candy. Cook them with lemon juice and sugar. Cherry ice cream. On top of a milkshake. In a salad. In a jam/jelly. In a Black Forest Cake. I like to eat cherries a different way than listed. I don't like cherries. Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.