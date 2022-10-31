Areas of patchy fog early. Light rain this morning. Then remaining cloudy. High around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Sounds like Jennifer Coolidge had an interesting return to work for the second season of "The White Lotus."
The Emmy winner and co-star Jon Gries talked to "Access Hollywood" about filming a sex scene on their first day of shooting the new season.
"You fly to Italy and then the next morning at like 5 a.m. in front of 30 people...we're messing around," she said.
"It was hard," Gries added.
Coolidge, who plays Tanya McQuoid-Hunt on the hit HBO series, apparently got her wish with that scene.
She told Buzzfeed she wanted her character to return for Season 3 because "my character should get to sleep with somebody."
The actress, who is well known for some sexiness in the 1999 film "American Pie," teased more intimate scenes coming this season in an after show recap.
HBO is owned by CNN's parent company.
