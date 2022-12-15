Jennifer Shah, a "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member, has been ordered to forfeit more than a dozen designer and counterfeit handbags, a fox-mink stole and high-end jewelry as part of her plea deal for defrauding hundreds of victims in a years-long telemarketing scheme.

In a Thursday court filing, a federal judge ruled that US authorities could begin the forfeiture process for the dozens of necklaces, rings, designer coats and handbags seized by the government and ultimately sell the items to recover money for the victims of Shah's fraud.

Tags