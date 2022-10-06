Joe Berlinger maintains he didn't set out to become the official chronicler of notorious serial killers, but the producer finds himself capping off a "trilogy" of real-life horror via Netflix's "Conversations With a Killer" series, which -- after multipart documentaries devoted to Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy -- shifts to "The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes."

The timing of the latest "Conversations" is hardly a coincidence, coming on the heels of "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story." That 10-part dramatization from producer Ryan Murphy and company has been a major viewing attraction according to Netflix, while renewing discussion about the propriety of the media preoccupation with serial killers, and whether the sheer volume of attention somehow glorifies them.