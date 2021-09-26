A-list comedy performances – featuring Atlanta native Jeff Foxworthy – will highlight the iconic Fox Theatre’s 2021 fall calendar of events, which will also showcase outstanding music and theatre presentations.
The laughter will commence on Oct. 15 with a performance by New Englander Bill Burr, who has expanded his range from beyond the stage in recent years by hosting a 2020 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” appearing in the Judd Apatow film “The King of Staten Island” and the popular “Star Wars” spinoff “The Mandalorian.”
After a 14-month COVID-induced hiatus from the stage, Jeff Foxworthy earlier this year played sold-out shows at Buckhead’s Punch Line in preparation for his “Good Old Days Tour” and his time away from the public eye took nothing off his fastball. Foxworthy will host two shows on Saturday, Oct. 16, a 5 p.m. matinee and an 8 p.m. performance.
While there are varying degrees of appreciation for comic commentator Bill Maher, there’s no question that he’s well-known throughout the land for his three decades of providing his sometimes-caustic observations about our world, first on his political talk show “Politically Incorrect” and then on the HBO hit “Real Time with Bill Maher.” Maher’s stand-up tour hits the Fox on Saturday, Nov. 6 and tickets are on sale now.
What would the holiday season be without the inclusion of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation?” The 1989 film, one of three in the National Lampoon’s “Vacation” series has earned its stripes as a holiday classic and as a special treat, series star Chevy Chase will be on hand after the screening for a question-and-answer session where he’ll share memories from his storied film and television career. Tickets – ranging from $45 to $75 – are on sale now.
Jo Koy, a comedian perhaps best known for his appearances on Chelsea Handler’s “Chelsea Lately,” his The Koy Pond podcast and his well-received standup specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, brings his “Just Kidding Tour” to Atlanta on Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets are on sale now.
In the popular music realm, the Fox Theatre stage will be red hot when famed rock and blues singer Boz Scaggs pays a visit on Sunday, Oct. 24. Bursting on to the scene in the 1960s with the Steve Miller Band, Scaggs became a household name in the late 1970s with hits like “Lido Shuffle,” Lowdown” and “Georgia.” Tickets for Scaggs’ “Out of the Blues Tour” are on sale now.
Featuring Scott and Seth Avett, the Avett Brothers meld rock, folk, bluegrass, country and punk in their musical approach and have been releasing popular recordings and performing sold-out shows for more than two decades. The Avett Brothers will appear at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 and Sunday, Oct. 31. Tickets – ranging from $75 to $89.50 – are on sale now.
The Atlanta-based Manchester Orchestra have taken their indie-rock sound around the world but no doubt save the best for their hometown following with the 11th annual engagement of “The Stuffing.” Andy Shauf, Foxing, Briston Maroney, Slothrust and Paris Jackson will also be on the bill for the Orchestra’s Nov. 19 event at the Fox. Tickets – starting at $34.50 (plus fees) – are on sale now
Contemporary Christian superstars Casting Crowns will headline the “KLove Christmas Tour,” which is set to reach the Fox on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The Stockbridge-based band will be joined at the Fox by Mac Powell, CAIN, and Dante Bowen & Jordan St. Cyr.
The Fox Theatre will also host a number of musical presentations this fall, including the Tony Award-winning “Fiddler on the Roof” (scheduled for Nov. 9 through 14), The “L.O.L. Surprise! Live” show (Sunday, Oct. 17) and “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” (Sunday, Dec. 5). Tickets for all three shows are on sale now.
And if all that wasn’t enough, the immortal Steve Martin and Martin Short will bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to the Fox on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Martin and Short are enjoyed a late-career Renaissance in the popular streaming show “Only Murders in the Building,” which proves beyond a doubt their comic chops are still among the best in the business. The concert will also feature Jeff Babko and The Steep Canyon Rangers (whom banjoist Martin has performed and recorded with many times). Tickets – which start at $50 – went on sale on Sept. 24.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Fox Theatre website at www.foxtheatre.org.
