Jeff Cook, one of the original members of the country band Alabama, has died, according to the group's representative, Don Murry Grubbs. He was 73.

Cook died at his vacation home in Destin, Florida on Monday "with his family and close friends by his side," according to a press release and a statement posted to the band's social media accounts. Cook, the statement added, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.