The farewell bash for retiring RCA vice president Jerry Bradley, third from left, lure a phalanx of that label's stars to RCA's Studio A on Music Square West March 28, 1983. They are Joe Galante, left, vice president, RCA Nashville, Jeff Cook, lead guitarist with Alabama, Randy Owen, lead singer with Alabama, RCA artists Razzy Bailey and Sylvia, and Teddy Gentry, bass player with Alabama.
Robert Johnson / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Members of the superstar group Alabama applaud from their front-row seats for singer Patty Loveless during the first Cash Box magazine Nashville Music Awards show at the Opryland Hotel on Dec. 6, 1989. Members Teddy Gentry, left, Randy Owen, Jeff Cook and Mark Herndon were named Entertainer of the Year at the end of the show. 89then12 013
Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Alabama members Jeff Cook left, Randy Owen, Mark Herdon and Teddy Gentry are in high spirits even though the wind scuttled their hot air balloon ride during the MDJ Records party at the Cajun's Warf Oct. 16, 1980 that is part of Dee Jay Week.
Dale Ernsberger / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Jeff Cook, left, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry of Alabama will be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame on October 22, 2019.
Larry McCormack / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Alabama band members Teddy Gentry, left, and Jeff Cook, right, share a moment during the annual Broadcast Music Inc. Awards banquet at BMI's headquarters on Music Row Oct. 13, 1981.
Gerald Holly / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Alabama members Jeff Cook, left, and Randy Owen also perform favorites "My Home's In Alabama" and "Mountain Music "during Volunteer Jam XI at Municipal Auditorium Feb. 2, 1985.
Ricky Rogers / The Tennessean / USA Today Network
Jeff Cook, one of the original members of the country band Alabama, has died, according to the group's representative, Don Murry Grubbs. He was 73.
Cook died at his vacation home in Destin, Florida on Monday "with his family and close friends by his side," according to a press release and a statement posted to the band's social media accounts. Cook, the statement added, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
A guitarist and co-founder of Alabama, Cook also played fiddle and other musical instruments for the band. He is "credited for introducing the electric double neck guitar to country music," the statement said.
He was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville in 2019 and is also a member of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame.
Over the course of his country music career as part of Alabama, Cook sold 80 million albums and charted 43 No. 1 hits.
The band enjoyed 13 Grammy nominations and two wins -- back to back trophies in 1983 and 1984 for best country performance by a duo or group with vocal for "Mountain Music" and "The Closer You Get," respectively.
Cook, a native of Fort Payne, Alabama, is survived by his wife of 27 years Lisa Cook, his mother Betty and his brother David, among other family members.
