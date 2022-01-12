"I asked God for a life of love and happiness," Mai Jenkins wrote on Instagram Tuesday evening, accompanied by a picture of her child's hospital cot. "He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here."
Best known for co-presenting the daytime talk show "The Real," Mai Jenkins has been documenting her pregnancy on social media after initially concealing it for five months.
She began dating Jeezy in 2018 and the two married in March 2021 after a year-long engagement. This is Mai Jenkins' first child. Jeezy has three children from previous relationships.
In an episode from her YouTube show "Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai," the host said she had previously suffered a miscarriage, and she began IVF shots only to find out she had conceived naturally a week after her wedding.
Announcing her pregnancy for the first time in September, Mai Jenkins told Women's Health magazine she had previously "never" wanted children, but being with Jeezy made her change her mind. "Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself," she said.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
