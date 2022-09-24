Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81

Pharoah Sanders, a prolific jazz saxophonist, has died at age 81.

 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative.

"We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away," Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. "He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.