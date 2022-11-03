Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are interested in buying the Washington Commanders together

Billionaire businessmen Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos are in talks on a possible joint venture.

 Getty Images

The Roc Nation founder and Amazon founder are exploring a potential joint bid on the Washington Commanders, two sources with knowledge of the talks told CNN.

