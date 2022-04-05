Jason Momoa speaks out on whether he's dating Kate Beckinsale By Lisa Respers France, CNN Apr 5, 2022 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calm down, everyone. It was just Jason Momoa being a gentleman, not in love.The "Aquaman" star has addressed speculation that he is dating actress Kate Beckinsale after the pair was spotted chatting at an Oscars after party.Momoa, who announced his split from Lisa Bonet in January, told Extra he was merely discussing Beckinsale's homeland of England with her as that was where he filmed "Aquaman 2" and she got chilly, so he lent her his coat. "Everyone is like, 'Are you dating?' No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold," he said.Momoa reiterated that they are definitely not involved. "Absolutely not, not together. She is very nice, I was being very nice, just being a gentleman," he said "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."According to Variety, Momoa is set to write, produce and star in Apple's "Chief of War" about the colonization of Hawaii as told from the point of view of its indigenous people.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 