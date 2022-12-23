Jamie Lee Curtis is opening up about her experiences in Hollywood as the child of movie stars, prompted by the current conversation around 'nepo babies' -- the term for children of notable figures whose familial ties are thought to have helped them find exposure and fame themselves.

The actress, who is the daughter of "Psycho" star Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis of "Some Like It Hot" fame, posted to Instagram on Friday and immediately identified herself as an "OG Nepo Baby," saying she's been a working actress since she was 19 years old.