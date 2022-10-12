Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 10:41 am
Jamie Lee Curtis is encouraging us to embrace aging.
The "Halloween" franchise actress calls herself "pro-aging" and tells her own daughters "don't mess with your face."
Curtis admits to having cosmetic procedures done, but said she only ended up feeling bad about herself.
"I did plastic surgery," Curtis told "Today." "I put Botox in my head. Does Botox make the big wrinkle go away? Yes. But then you look like a plastic figurine."
She continued: "Walk a mile in my shoes. I have done it. It did not work. And all I see is people now focusing their life on that."
Instead, she said, she tells her kids to focus on what they can contribute to help people.
"Happiness is a tricky word because life is pain," she said. "I want them to be satisfied. I want them to feel that what they're doing matters, that what they're doing has value."
Curtis is once again playing Laurie Strode, on the hunt for serial killer Michael Myers in the latest installment in the movie franchise, called "Halloween Ends."
"They've come up with a very good way to end this 'thrillogy,'" Curtis said of the final film in the franchise. "We've made three films, I think it completes the story in a sad, interesting way."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
