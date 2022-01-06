James Corden cancels shows after testing positive for Covid-19 By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN Jan 6, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Covid-19 has hit late-night TV once again."The Late Late Show" host James Corden announced on Thursday that has has tested positive for Covid-19, adding that his program will be off the air for "the next few days" as a result."I'm fully vaccinated, boosted and because of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine," Corden wrote. "Stay safe everyone."On Tuesday, Seth Meyers -- the host of NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers" -- revealed his Covid diagnosis and was canceling his shows for the rest of the week. "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon revealed this week that he had recovered from Covid-19, which he tested positive for before Christmas.In December, "Saturday Night Live" canceled plans for a live studio audience due to a surge of coronavirus cases in New York City.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 