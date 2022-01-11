Johnny Knoxville and his boys are back for one more round of hijinks in the final trailer for "Jackass Forever."
The sequel is the fourth installment of the "Jackass" franchise, which started as a series on MTV. The trailer shows the group has upped its game with huge explosions, venomous snakes, slaps, punches, bulls, treadmills and pranks.
The official synopsis for the movie states: "Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."
Much of the group returns, except for Ryan Dunn, who passed away in 2011, and Bam Margera, who had a falling out with Knoxville.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
