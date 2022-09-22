Though the schedule say it's time for the Duluth Fall Festival, locals will tell you that the festivities are as much a homecoming as a fair. College students come home for the weekend and those who have moved away time trips back to participate in the city's biggest event of the year.
This year's festivities kick off with the annual parade at 10 a.m. Saturday with retired Duluth Police Chief Randy Belcher as grand marshal and longtime Duluth residents Glen Faulkner and Ann Parsons Odum as honorary grand marshals.
The festival runs until 7 p.m. Saturday night and then runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Sunday's schedule includes a Donut Run 5K at 8 a.m. and the festival’s signature Worship on the Green church service at 10 a.m.
Both days will offer plenty of food to eat and 250 or so vendors to visit in and around the busting Town Green.
Organizers are excited that the event will again be raising funds that go to help downtown Duluth and local nonprofits. Organizers said more than $3.5 million has been donated since the festival’s inception.
That's just one of the reasons the event's volunteers — who number 400 strong — call this weekend's festivities "more than just a festival."
