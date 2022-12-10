The one-time lost Christmas classic "It's A Wonderful Life" staged an unlikely comeback in the 1970s and 1980s by becoming a December TV staple, after underperforming at the box office and failing to win big at the Oscars when it debuted in the '40s.

Ubiquitous every December on the small screen, it has also become a staple in the last two decades at a select group of independent art theaters across the US aiming to give film buffs the ultimate Christmas experience: watching George Bailey's "crucial night" unfold in a theater not unlike the one seen in the movie.

