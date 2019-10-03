It only makes sense that a place that greets you with a howl would be the perfect locale to celebrate the Halloween season. So it should be no surprise that Great Wolf Lodge Georgia is geared up for October and its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration.
That’s apparent the moment you step into the Great Lodge as a giant wolf made of pumpkins is front and center to greet you. From the decorations to the character costumes, everything is geared toward celebrating Halloween.
“Everything has that spin on it,” activities director Jacob Talken said.
Visitors to the water park in LaGrange can expect a Halloween take on the traditional activities they enjoy at Great Wolf Lodge. Highlights include a Trick-or-Treat Trail that allows children to collect candy as they make stops around the Lodge (don’t worry parents, non-food items are also available) as well as a Costume Parade and the ever popular Monster Bash Dance Party.
Who’s afraid of ghosts? Definitely not the youngsters who dance the night away to “The Monster Mash” and other fun songs that go along with the season.
“Even though you’ve been here before, you are going to experience something different,” Assistant General Manager Allen Headley said of the October celebration. “We take those (regular) activities and put them on steroids, so to say.”
Talken seconds that. It’s his and the staff’s job to bring the Halloween spirit to everything the property does this month. And they do mean everything.
From children’s bingo (Boo Bingo, if you will) to the morning yoga program for kids — everything has a fall flair. Throughout the day there are Halloween-themed crafts and competitions (including a candy corn guessing contest) along with a squishy pumpkin decorating contest.
Kids love to wear their costumes, and they get the chance during the Costume Parade and then along the Trick-or-Treat Trail. And children aren’t the only ones who are dressing up.
The Lodge’s lovable characters, like Wiley, will have on their costumes as well when the nightly story turns into Spooktacular Story Time. Character meet-and-greets are also available.
There is no extra charge for the activities that go with Howl-O-Ween, which runs through Oct. 31.