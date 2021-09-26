The award-winning Christian band MercyMe was putting the finishing touches on its latest album, “Inhale (Exhale)” just as COVID-19 was becoming a way of life for the world. As a result, MercyMe – like just about every other touring entity in the country – was grounded.
But MercyMe – together since 1994 – is back on the road and will visit Gas South Arena in Duluth on Sunday, Oct. 10. No doubt speaking for the whole band, guitarist Michael Scheuchzer said he’s both pumped and anxious to return to the concert stage.
“Everybody’s been off the road for a while with this whole crazy season we’ve been through,” said Scheuchzer during a recent phone interview from his home near Nashville. “We’ve done a handful of shows to knock some of the cobwebs out, for sure, and they’ve been some of the most fun shows we’ve ever played. Everybody is ready to get back at it. We had an absolute blast.”
And with “Inhale (Exhale),” MercyMe – whose single “I Can Only Imagine” won a Dove Award in 2002 – has a new collection of songs to perform for their legions of fans.
“We are really excited about stepping into a tour for this new record,” said Scheuchzer, a Florida native who co-founded the band with lead vocalist Bart Millard. “We’ve played a handful of these songs and we’ve got some tricks up our sleeve where we’re excited about playing more songs off the record and seeing how it connects with people.
“When you release a record during a pandemic you just can’t go out and play the songs in front of people and see which ones work and which ones don’t. We’ve got a lot of excitement and nervous jitters, for sure. We’re like a band for the first time again. If we were just phoning it in, or it were easy, we should probably quit. The fact that we’re a little nervous and a little excited tells us we should still be going.”
When asked if he can wrap his head around the fact that the band he and Millard started after meeting through a mutual friend – a youth pastor in Lakeland, Fla. – is still together after nearly three decades and some two dozen album releases, Scheuchzer responded that the relationships band members share has made the time pass quickly.
“When I think about it, it blows my mind,” he said. “But day to day, we really don’t think about how it’s gone on this long. We’re still excited about it and we still love it. Longtime industry people that have been around us made comments like ‘Hey, you guys really like each other, don’t you?’ And why wouldn’t we?
“Some bands still around for the long haul don’t like each other. We’re starting to realize we have something special here, something we didn’t know was so special. So I think we’re all kind of another reason to be grateful that we still love each other and we’re still dear friends.
Although Scheuchzer said MercyMe “isn’t big on big planning,” he did offer that the pandemic afforded the band the opportunity to continue to tinker with “Inhale (Exhale)” and to tweak additional songs that didn’t make the album.
“We were finishing the record right as touring was shutting down,” he said. “We realized we had a year where we weren’t going anywhere, so we revisited ‘Inhale (Exhale).’ We wrote a bunch of new songs and right now we’re sitting on about 40 song ideas overall. We’re going to go through and finish some of those and maybe release an EP of songs that didn’t make on the record.
“We’ve got things we’re planning on doing, like lining up a spring tour, trying to approach it like we’re back to normal until somebody tells us that we’re not. We’re taking baby steps and we’ll cross each bridge as it comes…We have a lot of unfinished ideas floating around that never seem to leave our heads and make it to the rest of the world.”
Gas South Arena is MercyMe’s sixth stop on a 28-date fall tour that began Oct. 1 and continues through late November. Scheuchzer said the band and crew have enjoyed their previous Atlanta-area performances.
“We don’t get there often enough, honestly,” he said. “We’re excited to be back, and our monitor guy is from the Atlanta area, so I’m sure he’ll probably get to go to his own house that day.
“And honestly, it’s birthplace of Chick-fil-A, so how could we not adore Atlanta? I’ll never know about other chicken sandwiches because I refuse to cheat on Chick-fil-A.”
For more information MercyMe’s Oct. 10 concert in Duluth, visit www.mercyme.org.
