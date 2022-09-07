Ironshield Brewing’s traditional Oktoberfest lager is now on tap and on the shelves at local stores and the party isn’t far behind.
The Lawrenceville brewery, known for its focus on classic European ales and lagers, will celebrate the start of Oktoberfest on Sept. 17, company officials said.
And their goal with the latest batch of Oktoberfest beer is to make you feel like you are at a German beer hall.
“At Ironshield, we are obsessed with making classic styles how they should be crafted. We used authentic ingredients for Oktoberfest (and all our beers), and you’ll notice the quality as soon as you take a sip,” said co-owner and brewmaster Glen Sprouse. “Our state-of-the-art brewhouse allows us to produce a clean and nearly perfect brew you’ll want to enjoy all season.”
To brew Oktoberfest, Ironshield imports German malt, and hops, mimicking the water composition of Munich. The result is a meticulously created lager that pours a gorgeous amber, with light caramel hints and some spicy and floral overtones.
On Sept. 17, Ironshield officials said to expect “plenty of beers poured in big steins, music from the Foothills Oompah Band, and traditional German street food.”
