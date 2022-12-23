Inventor of the UK's 'true national dish' dies at 77

Ali Ahmed Aslam, the inventor of the UK's 'true national dish' dies at age 77. Ahmed Aslam is said to have invented chicken tikka masala at his Glasgow restaurant in the 1970s.

 Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

With its chunks of spiced chicken surrounded by a rich tomato and yogurt-based sauce, chicken tikka masala is one of the UK's most beloved dishes.

Now, the man who is widely credited with inventing it has died at age 77, his restaurant has announced.

