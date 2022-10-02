It's been nearly half a century since "Interview with the Vampire" was published, leaving its mark on popular culture. Penned by the late Anne Rice, the book became the first of the "Vampire Chronicles," which include 12 follow-up novels. "Interview" itself was adapted into a 1994 feature film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, while a loose "Queen of the Damned" adaptation hit theaters in 2002.

Now TV audiences can revisit "Interview with the Vampire" in a new series on AMC Sunday night. Beloved characters like Louis, Lestat and Claudia are back -- albeit with some updates to their stories.

