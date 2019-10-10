Sugar Hill is inviting residents from across Gwinnett County to visit the city over the next month to enjoy an art exhibit from Canada that requires a little push and shove from spectators.
The city will host the Loop interactive art exhibit from Oct. 17 until Nov. 4 at the E Center on West Broad Street. The exhibit, where large circles that two people sit in are placed in a public space, was created by Quartier des Spectacles, Montréal.
This is the first time the exhibit has been to the southeast, according to Sugar Hill officials.
“Loop is a cross between a music box, a zoetrop (an optical toy invented in the 19th century), and a railway handcar,” city officials said in an announcement on the Sugar hill website. “The retro-futuristic machine creates animated fairy-tale loops for all to enjoy.”
Sugar Hill will host a grand opening for the exhibit at 3 p.m. Oct. 17, and officials have announced the hours for its opening weekend — which happens to be the same weekend as the city’s annual Sugar Rush festival.
The exhibit will be open 3 until 10 p.m. Oct. 17; 7 a.m. until midnight Oct. 18 and Oct. 19; and noon until 9 p.m. Oct. 20. The city said the exhibit’s hours will vary after that, but will be posted online once they are available.
Check cityofsugarhill.com/loop/ for updates.