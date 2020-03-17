Exercising caution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, Infinite Energy Center announced it has closed its administrative offices.
According to a statement posted on the arena's website, staff is still communicating daily and following the latest guidance from local health departments and the Centers for Disease Control.
"As a public facility, we recognize the risk of exposure to any illness due to the number of individuals in a mass gathering," a statement published on the arena's website said. "Infinite Energy Center is exceeding all recommended procedures related to facility maintenance and are encouraging staff to perform beyond the general hygiene standards, as suggested. We are taking precautionary measures to increase the frequency in cleaning and enhancing disinfected procedures."
Select events through the end of March have been postponed or canceled. "Sleeping Beauty/Aurora's Wedding" by North Atlanta Dance Theatre set for March 21 and March 22 and the Mary Kay Career Conference from March 27-28 were canceled.
Southern Ballet Theatre's "Aladdin and His Magic Lamp" was postponed with no reschedule date. Refunds will be accepted through point of purchase.
The ECHL canceled the remainder of its regular and post season, including the Atlanta Gladiators hockey season. The National Lacrosse League suspended games for the Georgia Swarm box lacrosse season.
The arena's website said the ticket office is still open, with hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
