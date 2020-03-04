The Infinite Energy Arena was recently recognized as a finalist for the Academy of Country Music's Arena of the Year award.
The academy announced the finalists on Feb. 27, including the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Madison Square Garden in New York, Van Andel Arena in Missouri and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla.
“It is an honor to be nominated in this category among so many outstanding venues,” Infinite Energy Center General Manager Joey Dennis said. “I’m proud of the Infinite Energy Center team for all of their hard work and dedication to bringing exceptional entertainment to Gwinnett County.”
Infinite Energy Center is located at 6400 Sugarloaf Pkwy. According to its website, it can seat 13,000 in the arena for a variety of events such as concerts, performances, meetings, trade shows, conventions, banquets and celebrations.
Last year, Infinite Energy Center hosted a number of country superstars such as Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Dierks Bentley.
The 55th ACM Awards ceremony will take place Sunday, April 5, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be hosted by Keith Urban on CBS.
The annual Industry and Studio Recording Awards presentation, which is where the Arena of the Year will be awarded, will take place in August at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
