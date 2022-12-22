More than a decade after sci-fi blockbuster "Avatar" hit theaters, James Cameron is back with a sequel that once again takes audiences into the lush world of Pandora. But some Indigenous viewers aren't particularly interested in returning to it.

"Avatar: The Way of Water" and its director are facing fresh scrutiny from Native audiences, some of whom have criticized the franchise for its "White savior" narrative, use of stereotypes and inadequate representation of Indigenous people.