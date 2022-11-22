In 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega makes Netflix's Addams Family series look like a snap

Jenna Ortega faces teen troubles in "Wednesday," a Netflix series based on the Addams Family.

 IMDB/Netflix

Although the main character's name was inspired by the poetic line "Wednesday's child is full of woe," "Wednesday" is generally a delight, thanks almost entirely to Jenna Ortega. Having outgrown her Disney Channel days, Ortega makes the Addams Family's now-high-school-age daughter the coolest humorless goth sociopath you'll ever meet, in a Netflix series that's more kooky than spooky or ooky.

Director Tim Burton sets just the right visual tone -- a mix of the comedic and macabre that resembles "Edward Scissorhands" -- while teaming up with "Smallville" producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who know something about building a TV show around an extraordinary teen. Indeed, when Wednesday gets enrolled in a new private school, Nevermore Academy, she tells the headmistress ("Game of Thrones'" Gwendoline Christie) about her frequent moves from school to school, "They haven't built one strong enough to hold me."