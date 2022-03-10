India Tyree fell in love with Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” at a young age.
“The first Black princess I ever saw on a TV screen was the exceptionally talented recording artist, Brandy, playing Cinderella, alongside who I consider to be one of the greatest vocalist of all time, Whitney Houston (playing Fairy God Mother),” she said. “As a child, I didn’t realize why I connected so much with this movie. But looking back as an adult, I see it’s because I saw powerhouse women who look like me on the screen. It was very inspiring.”
Tyree will put her mark on the Rodgers + Hammerstein’s television and Broadway classic when she plays the star, Ella, when “Cinderella” takes the stage at the Aurora Theatre’s Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Theatre from March 10 – April 3.
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” which features the timeless songs “In My Own Little Corner” and “Impossible/It’s Possible” among others, blends comedy and romance in a rags-to-regal journey.
It originally aired on television and was watched by more than 100 million people on March 31, 1957. After it was remade in 1965, it was remade again in 1997 with a star-studded cast that included Brandy, Whitney Houston, Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg, Bernadette Peters and Victor Garber. The show hit Broadway in 2013.
“What we are doing is very grounded and will be impactful,” Tyree said. “In most princess stories, it’s easy to think the story will be only about them ‘finding their prince.’ But in reality, ‘Cinderella’ is more complex than that. Her intelligence, attentiveness and concerns about her world are what make her most intriguing to me.”
Jackson Hurt, makes his Aurora Theatre debut as Prince Topher, while Aurora audience favorites including Marcie Millard as Madame, Candy McLellan as Gabrielle, Galen Crawley as Charlotte, Rhyn McLemore as Marie, Steve Hudson as Sebastian and Marcello Audino as Jean-Michel will join Tyree on stage.
Ricardo Aponte is the director and choreographer, while the music will be overseen by Ann-Carol Pence, who also is the Aurora Theatre’s co-founder and producing artistic director.
“This timeless story is made relevant today by a new more resilient Ella,” Pence, who had tried for the past two years to bring “Cinderella” to her venue, said. We want to make sure that every little girl who comes to see the show feels like a princess, because each little child is already royalty.
"Aurora strives to do that for every woman we meet. The new script by Douglas Carter Beane reminds us of our responsibility to stand up for those who have no voice. Most importantly, it reminds all the bullies, ogres and all-around bad guys that it is time to be kind.”
While Rodgers + Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is different from the Disney version, it targets a similar audience, Tyree said.
“What makes it most attractive is that is family friendly, a show where you can bring your kids and whole family,” Tyree said. “No matter what age, there are many aspects about our rendition of Cinderella that are destined to keep you at the edge of your seat.”
