If you haven't watched 'You' yet, you better get on it because season 2 is coming soon

If you haven't sampled "You" yet, you should, because it'll be back for a second season shortly.
Netflix has announced the show will debut its new season on December 26.
The series stars former "Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley as a serial killer in friendly-neighborhood-bookseller clothing. It debuted on Lifetime in late 2018, but will move to Netflix for its second season.
While not exactly critically acclaimed, "You," from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, enjoyed buzz from those who appreciate a thriller that, if you squint, can be seen a little like "Gossip Girl" alternate universe fiction. (Just me? Fine.)
After its first season hit Netflix, the series gained a wave of new fans and buzz. Netflix claimed earlier this year that the show was "on track to be viewed by more than 40 million members in its first four weeks" on the service. Exactly how many of those stuck around to finish the season is unknown. Season 2 seems to be on track, however, to be at the very least equally intriguing.
In the new season, Badgley's Joe relocates from New York to Los Angeles, where he will no doubt but up to his same stalker-y ways but likely be haunted by the past -- and bodies -- he left behind on the east coast.
"You" is based on the book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes.