Aside from planting that song in everyone's head (again), "I Love You, You Hate Me" is an amusing look back at the "Barney & Friends" phenomenon, and the over-the-top torrents of hostility the PBS children's show elicited. Yet the two-part documentary is also the soapy story of the creator and her family, which ends up eclipsing the overreaching impulse to connect the purple dinosaur to something more culturally profound.

Conceived by Sheryl Leach, a resident of Allen, Texas, in 1988, "Barney" became an instant favorite among toddlers, in part because of its simple repetition and cheerfully cut-rate production values. The show also "hit a nerve at the dawn of the social-media era," as Bob West, the original voice of Barney, observes, with music director Bob Singleton noting that material tailored to a three year old "will drive a grownup crazy."