Hulu has carved out an impressive niche of salacious fact-based limited series, including several with a true-crime hook. "Welcome to Chippendales" checks off those boxes, but in a less-appealing package that's surprisingly lifeless, and even with its trashy selling points looks under-dressed for success.

The story begins with Indian immigrant Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani) who is introduced as a gas-station/quickie-mart attendant before he gambles his savings by opening a high-end backgammon club. It's a colossal flop, but his fortunes shift when Paul Snider (Dan Stevens) and Playboy playmate Dorothy Stratten (Nicola Peltz Beckham) walk in, later dragging him to a gay bar, where Banerjee stumbles onto "a strip club ... for women."