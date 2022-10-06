Although the new "Hellraiser" is billed as "reimagining" Clive Barker's 1987 horror film, it's not like the title ever went away, raising six direct-to-video productions (the last one in 2018) after the four theatrical movies. If you somehow skipped, ballpark, nine of those, this direct-to-Hulu version offers a credibly creepy retelling in an over-inflated package that would benefit from a few targeted pinpricks.

The film starts promisingly enough, introducing "ER" alum Goran Visnjic, playing the typical billionaire with bad intentions who seeks to acquire a mysterious puzzle box that can used to summon Cenobites, supernatural beings from another dimension whose gruesome appetites are the stuff "R" ratings are made of.