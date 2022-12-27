Hugh Jackman is sharing details on how his best-known character, grisly mutant X-Man Wolverine, will interact with Ryan Reynolds's wisecracking Deadpool in the upcoming "Deadpool 3."

In a recent Empire Film podcast, Jackman said the two characters are a "zero" in terms of compatibility, calling them "opposites" and saying that they "hate each other" -- all of which will make for some really good odd-couple type humor in the movie.

