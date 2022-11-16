Ambitious Lego fans who want to replicate the Parisian experience in their own homes can now do so with their very own Eiffel Tower set, which reaches 1.49 meters (4.8 ft) -- the company's tallest ever build.

The Eiffel Tower was erected in the French capital for the 1889 Exposition Universelle, celebrating the centennial of the French Revolution. It was meant to be dismantled after 20 years, but has stood the test of time, becoming a landmark instantly recognizable and synonymous with France.