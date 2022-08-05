The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning was transformed into a showcase for local growers and artisans on Thursday when it hosted the inaugural “Art of Community” event.
Visitors walked through the interior halls and found everything from fresh organic vegetables and homemade breads to cutting boards, cookies and candles. There was something for everyone at the family-friendly event. There was even a booth set up that catered to doggie treats.
“There’s so much here. This is amazing,” said Joe Miranda, a visitor from Atlanta.
This was the first of a monthly showcase for local artisans in the area and drew 20 vendors. It will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is indoors, which makes it comfortable for shoppers regardless of the weather. The next event will be Thursday, Sept. 1.
“We are very excited about our new ‘Art of Community’ program,” said Laura Ballance, the executive director of the Hudgens Center. “This will provide an outlet for so many talented artisans, as well as growers of locally sourced food. There will be something for all ages and I can see how this will become one of our most popular events.”
Victoria Hawkins, owner of Frill House jewelry and accessories, was pleased with the steady foot traffic at the first event. She had already sold a dozen of her handmade polymer clay earrings.
“I really enjoy connecting with other Gwinnett residents and I like meeting people in the community who didn’t know what my business is, but now they do,” she said. “
Amanda Yu-Nguyen, owner of Barkuterie Boards – a charcuterie board option for pets, was happy to be able to interact with other local small business owners, as well as sell her wares in a comfortable atmosphere.
“I’ve had a lot of people come through who have never heard of my business,” she said. “There’s not a lot of affordable opportunities to promote your business, so it’s really, really great for me.”
Ann Briggs, owner of AB Digital Studio, said she enjoys participating in events to support local business and said she will return next month.
“The Hudgens Center is such a great place for this,” she said. “It’s great that they’re reaching out and bring more modern creators and local makers of different varieties. It’s nice seeing everyone come out. I love anything that is local, that supports local people. I’ll definitely come back.”
