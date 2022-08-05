The Hudgens Center for Art and Learning was transformed into a showcase for local growers and artisans on Thursday when it hosted the inaugural “Art of Community” event.

Visitors walked through the interior halls and found everything from fresh organic vegetables and homemade breads to cutting boards, cookies and candles. There was something for everyone at the family-friendly event. There was even a booth set up that catered to doggie treats.

